Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Declines By 7.1%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 674,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,429. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.