Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Declines By 7.8%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

SSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 2,600,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.87. Stage Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Stage Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

