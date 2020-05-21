Short Interest in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Rises By 12.3%

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,706,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

