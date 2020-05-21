Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Drops By 7.1%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 16,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. 824,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

