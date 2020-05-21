Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Decreases By 7.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 742,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,081. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

