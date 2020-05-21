Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Expands By 10.9%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

