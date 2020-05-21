Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.80 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been assigned a C$6.80 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 986,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.53. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,990,082.40. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$39,171.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$417,824.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

