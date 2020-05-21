Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $51.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00011417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.92 or 0.03494678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 10,148,264 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.