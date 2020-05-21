SingularDTV Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $389,707.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

