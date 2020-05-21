Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $701,252.05 and $322.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 374,634,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,928,798 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

