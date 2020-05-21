SnowGem Price Tops $0.0153 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $381,431.86 and $102,201.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,082,300 coins and its circulating supply is 25,005,208 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

