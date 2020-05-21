Social Send Market Cap Tops $205,482.89 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $205,482.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016904 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002615 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

