SONM (SNM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,957.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One SONM token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $137,957.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.03536725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official website is sonm.com. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars.

