SONO (SONO) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, SONO has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $3,027.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00802789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00209125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00144931 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4,605.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035222 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000998 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

