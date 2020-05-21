SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,233 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 202,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

