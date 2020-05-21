SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 220,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,802. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

