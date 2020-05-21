Spectrum Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,140.55 and $7,436.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

