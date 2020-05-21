SpeedCash (SCS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $2,847.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

