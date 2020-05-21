Spendcoin Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $215,580.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

