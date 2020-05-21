Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167,846 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Splunk worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,836 shares of company stock worth $12,566,336 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.