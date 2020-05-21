Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Square accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Square were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. 5,563,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

