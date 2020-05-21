StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $514,682.43

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00010843 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $514,682.43 and $112,319.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,567 tokens. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

