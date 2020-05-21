Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 17,312 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.86. 502,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.42. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

