Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 117,614 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

SLB traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 807,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,234,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

