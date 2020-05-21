Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,391,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after buying an additional 607,422 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.96. 9,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,509. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46.

