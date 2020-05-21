Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

MDY traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.80. 207,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day moving average is $335.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

