Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,815 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.10. 19,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.