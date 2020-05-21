Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 34,100 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,337. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

