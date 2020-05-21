Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

