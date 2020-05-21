State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 790 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.