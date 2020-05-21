State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,517 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,003,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,824,000 after buying an additional 133,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MEI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

