State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

