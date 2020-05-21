State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 83.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

