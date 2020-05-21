State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

