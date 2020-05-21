State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

CFFN stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

