Status Achieves Market Cap of $84.10 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OTCBTC, Poloniex and ZB.COM. Status has a total market cap of $84.10 million and $21.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ZB.COM, Poloniex, TOPBTC, GOPAX, LATOKEN, DDEX, ChaoEX, Neraex, IDCM, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Liqui, OKEx, Bancor Network, Tidex, Kucoin, DragonEX, DEx.top, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Ovis, IDAX, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, BigONE, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

