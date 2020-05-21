Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 90,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 101,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,292. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 45.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger purchased 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,659. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 134,079 shares of company stock worth $1,003,492. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

