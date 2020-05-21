Stephen Ruffini Acquires 50,000 Shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 668,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$829,062.76.

Shares of TSE VFF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,004. Village Farms International Inc has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 million and a P/E ratio of 125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.