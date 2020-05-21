Stephens Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $130.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

TTWO traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $143.14. 2,559,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

