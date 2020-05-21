Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.70 to $1.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

