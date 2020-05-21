Stifel Nicolaus Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $85.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 454,081 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.