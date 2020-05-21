Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 21st (APR.UN, AR, ATZ, BOOT, CAR.UN, CIA, CPG, DAVA, DPM, ERF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 21st:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.15 to C$10.00.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$55.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $130.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$16.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was given a C$7.25 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.80.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 53 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $12.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$43.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) was given a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Dougherty & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $1.90 to $2.30. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $2.50 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) was given a C$2.10 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was given a C$1.18 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.80 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Cfra from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.40.

