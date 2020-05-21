Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 21st (BTB.UN, CAAS, CCO, CGC, CHCT, CHL, CICHY, CIO, CLPR, CLXT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 21st:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

