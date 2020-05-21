Stratis (STRAT) Reaches Market Cap of $43.97 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Stratis has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004843 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Crex24, SouthXchange and Cryptomate. Stratis has a market cap of $43.97 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005916 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,807,083 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Coinrail, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.