Streamr DATAcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02123390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00178283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinone, HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

