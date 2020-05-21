StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $670,941.60 and $211.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,870,226,185 coins and its circulating supply is 16,457,031,831 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Graviex, STEX, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

