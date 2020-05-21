SUMCO CORP/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.79. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

