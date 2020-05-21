SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Peloton’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,444,760.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,690,218 shares of company stock worth $248,299,925.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

