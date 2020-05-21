SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

