SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 22,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.